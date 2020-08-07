ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. ADT updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ADT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 271,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451,737. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

