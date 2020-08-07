Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 12,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 1,765 call options.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $151.61. 1,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,106. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

