Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -46.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

