Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 15,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,554. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

