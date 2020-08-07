Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 14,907 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $262,381,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $83,381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,513,400. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.