Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 786,053 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,823 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

