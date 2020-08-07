Adviser Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 72,370 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 286,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

