Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.38. 4,224,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,359,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

