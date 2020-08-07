Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 543,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 349,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 304,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 132,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 26,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

