Adviser Investments LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 272.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 414,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,040. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

