Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 16.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 724,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 10.9% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.66. 90,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,813. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.18.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

