Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 810,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

