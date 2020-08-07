Adviser Investments LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 567.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,196,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,305.7% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 184,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000.

SCZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 3,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,607. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

