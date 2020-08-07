Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after purchasing an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,663,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.18. 7,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,404. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $294.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average is $244.16.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

