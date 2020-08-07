Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $4,806,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $791.43. 10,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.72. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $799.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.40.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.