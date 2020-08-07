Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $91.81.

