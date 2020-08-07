Adviser Investments LLC Sells 296,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 21,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

