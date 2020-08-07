Aeon Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $13,785.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00805239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003493 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

