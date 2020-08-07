Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

AERI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 57,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,811. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

