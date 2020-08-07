Aeron (ARN) Trading 50.4% Higher This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $35,638.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

