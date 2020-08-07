AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. 2,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

