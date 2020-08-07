Aeternity Price Up 4.7% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Liqui, HADAX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 363,212,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,391,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Radar Relay, Crex24, BitMart, Kyber Network, BigONE, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox, HADAX, Koinex, Tokenomy, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, FCoin, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Zebpay, OTCBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

