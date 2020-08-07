AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of AGCO worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

