Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.52, approximately 218,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 255,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

