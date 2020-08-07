Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 86,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 97,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI)

Agora Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Geegle Media Inc, engages in the software development business in Canada. It specializes in developing Web, media, and lpTV applications, as well as operating support billing software for VOIP telephony. Agora Holdings, Inc is based in Thornhill, Canada.

