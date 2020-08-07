AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Up 7.3%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.66, 117,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 167,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFS. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

