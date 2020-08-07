Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT):

8/5/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $24.00.

7/30/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/13/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/16/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 583,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

