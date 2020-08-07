Aion Price Hits $0.11 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $47.42 million and $1.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.02005266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00084984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00194108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111580 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Binance, Ethfinex, RightBTC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Liqui, Koinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

