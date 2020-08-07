Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.