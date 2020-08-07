Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Airgain updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AIRG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 10,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,252. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Airgain news, CFO David Lyle bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

