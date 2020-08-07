Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $917,000.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

