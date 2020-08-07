Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Roth Capital upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,293 shares of company stock worth $44,555,966 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

