AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $408.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $192,852.17 and approximately $408.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

