Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allstate by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.