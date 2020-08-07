Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,493.96. 77,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

