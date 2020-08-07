Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.91 on Friday, hitting $1,494.04. 62,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.16. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.