Alphacat (ACAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446,657.71

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $446,657.71 and approximately $11,651.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.01973534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00110539 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

