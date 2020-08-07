AlphaValue Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Reduce

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 224,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,169,651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,110,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 667,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $2,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

