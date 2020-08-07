ALQO Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ALQO coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. ALQO has a market cap of $6.53 million and $273.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020509 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003928 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

