Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 23,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $119,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,707 shares of company stock worth $6,176,631 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the software’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.