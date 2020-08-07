Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

NYSE:AYX opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after buying an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

