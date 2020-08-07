Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.50. 63,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million and a PE ratio of 63.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

