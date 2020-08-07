Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

ALS traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.50. 63,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of $439.43 million and a P/E ratio of 63.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

