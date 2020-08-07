Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 38,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,893. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amarin by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

