Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,955.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

