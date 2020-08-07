Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.43. 29,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $580.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

