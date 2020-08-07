Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

AEE stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. 81,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

