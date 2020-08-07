American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 38.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 4,688,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

