American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,333 shares changing hands.

American Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

