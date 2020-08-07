Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,643,000 after acquiring an additional 225,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,846,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

AMP opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

